Community Champion Award for West Berkshire village pandemic group

The efforts of the Streatley Emergency Response Group (SERG) to provide pandemic relief to the local community have been recognised in West Berkshire Council's annual Community Champion Awards.

The organisation netted an honour in the 'Covid Response Community Group of the Year' category.

SERG was founded in March last year, with the aim of plugging perceived shortfalls in the local emergency support infrastructure.

The need for such a response became apparent as the first lockdown restrictions were imposed.

From the get-go, the group set out to enlist local experts.

It was initially headed by Dr Nikki Swan, an NHS local responder, and Paul Evans, former senior civil servant.

A team of Street Champions was brought in to coordinate the pandemic response across Goring and Streatley.

Among SERG's key services was a Covid hotline, established to aid vulnerable and isolating residents.

Members worked actively with the village pharmacy to ensure delivery of all prescriptions still went ahead.

This was credited with easing the pressure on local medical resources during the first lockdown.

Street Champion Jo Cammell said: "The SERG helpline team are very supportive, and it's extremely rewarding to be able to play a small part helping fellow villagers and supporting our local pharmacy."