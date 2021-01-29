West Berkshire not Waste Berkshire: Man fined for fly-tipping on Britain's oldest road

A MAN has been fined more than £2,400 after pleading guilty to fly-tipping on the Ridgeway.

David James, from Turbary Gardens, Tadley, was prosecuted following an investigation by officers from West Berkshire Council’s waste team.

The investigation started following a report and supporting evidence provided by a member of the public in October 2019.

There was evidence that Mr James deposited or knowingly caused waste to be fly-tipped on the Ridgeway near Compton, contrary to section 33(1)(a) and section 33(6) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The 27-year-old was ordered to pay a total of £2,447.78 at Reading Magistrates’ Court on January 15.

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for the environment, Steve Ardagh-Walter, said: “This is a great result for West Berkshire, reaffirming that we do not tolerate fly tipping and that we will take strong action against those polluting our environment.

"It is also a testament to our residents who continue to add to our efforts to combat fly-tipping by being our eyes and ears across the district, fighting this inexcusable criminal offence."

If you are considering arranging for anyone other than your local council to collect any waste from your household, the council urges you to always follow the S.C.R.A.P. code:

- Suspect: Beware of rogue waste carriers – reputable companies do not usually make direct approaches. If in any doubt as to whether someone is a legitimate waste carrier, do not allow them to take your waste.

- Check: Ask for their waste carrier registration details, and verify them by checking the online register or by calling 03708 506 506. Note down the registration number of the vehicle used to take your waste away.

- Refuse unsolicited offers to have any rubbish taken away. Always carry out your own research and choose who you wish to approach.

- Ask questions. Always ask what exactly is going to happen to your rubbish and seek evidence that it is going to be disposed of appropriately. A legitimate, professional waste carrier who wants your business should not object to being asked reasonable questions.

- Paperwork: Make sure you get a proper receipt containing the written information for your waste. This should include what has been removed, and where it will be going. Make sure the company or tradesman’s details are included.

Please note that you may be liable for a fine or prosecution if your waste ends up being fly-tipped by a rogue trader. Protect yourself by using only approved waste carriers and following the steps outlined above.

Anyone wishing to report fly tipping can do so online at www.westberks.gov.uk/reportaproblem