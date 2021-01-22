Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Light the darkness on Holocaust Memorial Day, says West Berkshire Council

UK's official memorial ceremony to be livestreamed on Wednesday

West Berkshire Council issues statement over Holocaust Memorial Day stream

Holocaust Memorial Day commemorations in Market Place, Newbury last year.

West Berkshire Council has issued a statement supporting Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) on Wednesday.

While pandemic restrictions prevent organisers from staging a public ceremony in Newbury, the programme is being moved online.

In addition, the council encourages local people to mark the event in their own homes.

A spokesperson says: "HMD encourages remembrance in a world scarred by genocide, to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of other people killed under Nazi Persecution and in genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

"As with all current events, HMD will be marked a little differently this year.

"However, there are many different and meaningful ways to get involved and play your part to mark it."

At 7pm, a ceremony will be livestreamed on the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust's website.

Registration is required for this event.

This precedes the lighting of candles across the UK at 8pm, to be displayed at people's windows in an act of remembrance for the victims of genocide.

Council chairman Graham Pask says: "HMD is for everyone.

"Each year across the UK, thousands of people come together to learn more about the past and take action to create a safer future.

"I hope as many people as possible will take part in 'Lighting the Darkness' and honour the survivors and all those whose lives were changed beyond recognition."

