By-election to replace Newbury town councillor to cost taxpayer £6,500

Thatcham residents to see slight increase on council tax bill
Mon, 25 Jan 2021
THE Newbury Town Council by-election to replace Conservative councillor Jeff Cant will cost the taxpayer up to £6,500, it has been revealed.
Mr Cant, who had represented the Clay Hill ward since May 2019, was removed from the council in October after not attending meetings for six months.
In a town council policy and resources meeting on Monday, it was revealed that £6,500 had been earmarked for a by-election on May 6 to elect his replacement.
Council leader Martin Colston said: “I understand that’s what West Berkshire Council have advised us we need to put aside.”
Council chief executive Hugh Peacocke added: “There will be other elections on the same day, presuming elections go ahead.
“This is only for the Clay Hill ward and we have received an estimate of £6,500 to hold this by-election.”
Newbn00b
25/01/2021 - 09:02
That's a huge picture of Jeff you've got - just a massive Cant!
