By-election to replace Newbury town councillor to cost taxpayer £6,500

THE Newbury Town Council by-election to replace Conservative councillor Jeff Cant will cost the taxpayer up to £6,500, it has been revealed.

Mr Cant, who had represented the Clay Hill ward since May 2019, was removed from the council in October after not attending meetings for six months.

In a town council policy and resources meeting on Monday, it was revealed that £6,500 had been earmarked for a by-election on May 6 to elect his replacement.

Council leader Martin Colston said: “I understand that’s what West Berkshire Council have advised us we need to put aside.”

Council chief executive Hugh Peacocke added: “There will be other elections on the same day, presuming elections go ahead.

“This is only for the Clay Hill ward and we have received an estimate of £6,500 to hold this by-election.”