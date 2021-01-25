Lidl appeals West Berkshire Council decision to reject Tadley store

DISCOUNT supermarket Lidl has appealed West Berkshire Council’s decision to reject an application for a store in Tadley.

In July last year, the council went against overwhelming public opinion to reject the scheme – located on the corner of the A340 and Silchester Road – by a majority of nine to two.

Although residents in favour of the supermarket argued they needed an alternative to the Sainsbury’s store further down the A340, councillors rejected the application on the grounds that it was being built on a green field site and could set a precedent for future development.

The district planning committee also agreed that the application went against the council’s planning framework as it was outside the settlement boundary and that the discount supermarket wasn’t ‘exceptional’ enough to deviate from this policy.

Six months on, Lidl has confirmed that it is appealing to the Planning Inspectorate for a final decision.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “We were disappointed with the decision from West Berkshire Council and can confirm we have appealed the decision.

“We strongly believe that the local community of Tadley will benefit from a new Lidl store, with access to high-quality, affordable food and new jobs being created for the area.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their unprecedented levels of support so far.”

The appeal will be decided through written representations, a hearing or an inquiry, and the inspector will take into account material submitted to West Berkshire Council, the appeal documents and relevant legislation and policies.

At the time of writing, no appeal documents have yet appeared on the application.

To view the application, head to the council’s planning portal and enter the reference 19/01063/COMIND.