West Berkshire Council blasts 'inconsiderate' parking at beauty spots

WEST Berkshire Council says it has been forced to paint yellow lines at countryside beauty spots due to inconsiderate parking.

Drivers are now being urged to think about where and how they park when going out for their daily exercise.

The district council made the plea after it was made aware of inconsiderate and dangerous parking in certain areas and has now put yellow lines at Streatley Hill and Sulham Hill.

Richard Somner (Con, Tilehurst South and Holybrook), West Berkshire Council’s executive member for transport and countryside, said: "We want residents to continue to enjoy the areas of outstanding beauty on their doorsteps.

"To help us do this, we’re asking everyone to please keep travelling distances to a minimum, and within your local area only. Where possible, please walk rather than drive to enjoy the fresh air.

"However, if you do drive to a spot within your local area, it is essential that safety is maintained for everyone using the area and the highway, so please park considerately and safely."

Other areas that will stop vehicles from parking are; Crookham Common Road between its junction with Burys Bank Road and Hyde End Lane, Old Thornford Road between Thornford Road and Crookham Common Road, Wantage Road Arlington Lane and the A34 overbridge, B4009 Streatley Hill between Lewendon Hill and The Combe and Sulham Hill between Sulham Lane and Long Lane.