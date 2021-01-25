Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Banned Thatcham motorist caught drink-driving...yet again

Defendant more than three times limit once more

A BANNED drink-driver who narrowly avoided a prison sentence in the past has been caught behind the wheel.

And, once again, the Thatcham father of two had drunk more than three times the limit.

This time, Gary John Richings was also accused of driving while disqualified.

In November 2019 the 61-year-old, who lives at Eliot Close, was caught after members of the public saw the way he was driving and raised the alarm.

Reading magistrates heard there would have been children leaving school at the time he was caught at a McDonald’s restaurant drive-thru in Pinchington Lane, Newbury.

The court was told he had previously received a suspended prison sentence and a 32-month ban for a drink-driving offence in 2007.

A probation officer told magistrates that Mr Ritchings was “very remorseful” and “regretted the decision he made”.

As part of his punishment on that occasion he was banned from driving for 30 months.

But on Tuesday, January 12, Mr Richings was back in the dock.

This time, he admitted driving a Saab 9-3 on Thatcham High Street on October 3 last year after drinking more than the legal limit.

On this occasion, tests showed 116mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Richings further admitted driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody.

Mr Richings was meanwhile released on unconditional bail and made subject to an interim driving ban.

