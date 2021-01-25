Appeal to reunite Sofia, 7, with favourite toy last seen near Greenham Control Tower

CAN you help reunite seven-year-old Sofia with her beloved 'bun bun'?

Like many children across West Berkshire on Sunday morning, Sofia was keen to make the most of the snow. When her family walked to nearby Greenham Common, she took along her favourite toy - bun bun - which she has had since she was just a few weeks old.

Sofia's mother Moya Hain took pictures of her daughter playing in the snow along with her two brothers and 'our crazy dog' and photo evidence shows that bun bun must have fallen out of Sofia's pocket at about 11am on the main path to the right of the control tower.

Miss Hain said: "Bun bun slipped out of Sofia's coat pocket while she was rolling a very large snowball. We realised a few moments later, retraced our steps, but there was no sign of the bunny.

"We searched, asked in the cafe, checked exit points and shared on Facebook including Greenham Common Tower's page.

The last sighting we heard about was that it had been seen hanging on a bush to the east of the silos, but after a look this morning (Monday) it must have been moved.

"Sofia would love to be reunited with ‘bun bun’ as she has had her since she was a baby and it goes everywhere with her. She regularly takes pictures of her when we are on family walks at the common - and took pictures of bun bun playing at snow angels on Sunday morning."

If any eagle-eyed walkers around Greenham spot a grey rabbit with floppy ears then please contact Miss Hain on 07771521169 or let Newburytoday know so bun bun can go back home.

Bun bun is just visible sticking out of Sofia's pocket

Sofia took pictures of bun bun creating snow angels (or snow bunnies)