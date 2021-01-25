Video: Newbury GP celebrates Burns Night with bagpipes recital from surgery balcony

Visitors to Strawberry Hill Medical Centre got a rare treat this afternoon (Monday) when one of the GPs at the practice gave them an impromptu recital on the bagpipes to celebrate Burns Night.

Simon Lennie was in the queue outside when he noticed Dr Angus Whitfield climbing on to a flat roof before entertaining onlookers with a couple of 'toons', which Mr Lennie caught on video.

He said: "I knew Dr Angus was Scottish, but I had no idea he could play the bagpipes.

"I was just standing there queuing like you do these days, when the window opened and out he came. Quite a few of the staff had come out of the practice to watch and everybody had big smiles on their faces."

Mr Lennie said that Dr Whitfield was out there for nearly 10 minutes playing tradition Scottish tunes, including Flower of Scotland.

"It was amazing to see. GPs handed out homebakes to their staff and it was really heartening to see these people who are at the coalface as it were - doctors, nurses and medical staff - taking time out to cheer everyone up, especially in these strange times.

"Good on them!"