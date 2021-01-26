Reading Magistrates' Court: Man facing child sex charges

A MAN has been sent to crown court on child sex charges.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 13, was David Thomas Nix.

He faces six charges of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, which he intended to do in any part of the world, which would involve the commission of an offence under any of sections 9 to 13 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

All the offences were said to have been committed in Pangbourne between June 1 and August 30, 2019, and to involve girls aged 13 and 14.

The 48-year-old, who lives in Wintringham Way, Purley, was legally represented at the hearing and spoke only to confirm his details.

He was told that the case was so serious that it should be heard by a crown court judge and, in the event of not guilty pleas, by a jury.

Magistrates therefore declined further jurisdiction and sent the matters to Reading Crown Court to be dealt with at a future date.

Mr Nix was meanwhile released on conditional bail.