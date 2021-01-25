Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

All West Berkshire care home residents and staff have been vaccinated, says Newbury MP

'On track to complete over-80s vaccinations by end of January'

Newbury MP Laura Farris has said that all care home staff and residents in West Berkshire have received the vaccine.

She confirmed the news on Facebook, along with a Burns Night message.

Mrs Farris also shared footage of GP Dr Angus Whitfield playing the bagpipes on the roof of Strawberry Hill Surgery.

She said: "It has been confirmed to me today that all care home residents & staff in West Berkshire have been vaccinated.

"We remain on track to complete those aged over 80 by Sunday 31 January

"Next Monday, vaccinations begin for those aged over 75.

"Happy Burns Night to all who are celebrating!"

