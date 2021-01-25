Police appeal for help to find man missing from Newbury

Thames Valley Police are appealing to the public to help find a man who is missing from Newbury.

They said: "Lee Moss, aged 41, was last seen today (25/1) at about 2.20pm in Winterbourne.

"Lee is 5ft 8ins tall with a slim build and brown and greying hair

"When he was last seen he was wearing black jogging bottoms and a blue Rab jacket with a grey jumper underneath which says Moss Vehicle Maintenance on it. He was also wearing Brown boots.

"Lee is believed to be travelling in a black Land Rover Discovery, with a number plate beginning HM05."

Investigating officer Inspector Sarah Bartlett, based at Newbury police station, said: "I am appealing for anyone with information which could help us to find Lee to get in touch.

"If you have seen him, or believe you know something which could help our investigation, please get in touch.

"Lee, if you see this appeal, please contact us to let us know you are safe."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 1001 25/1.