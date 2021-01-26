Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man convicted of making threats

A MAN who had denied threatening behaviour has been convicted following a trial.

Jordan Prout, of St Donats Place, Catherine Road, Newbury, appeared for sentencing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 12.

The 20-year-old, who is also known as Jordan Bradley, the court heard, denied using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Jack Werrell, with intent to cause him to fear violence would be used against him in Newbury on November 28, 2019.

However, magistrates did not believe his account and found him guilty of the single charge.

They ordered pre-sentence reports and Mr Prout was released on conditional bail.