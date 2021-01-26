Newbury branch of Hays Travel spared after holiday firm announces 89 shops to close

THE Newbury branch of Hays Travel, based in Northbrook Street, has been spared, after the firm announced it is to close 89 of its 535 shops following a review into its takeover of Thomas Cook.

A Hays Travel spokeswoman said the third national lockdown and travel ban meant “the company had to act” and that the 388 staff affected by the closures would be offered “alternative work options” to minimise redundancies.

She added: “Newbury is not on the list of branches earmarked for closure and our agents based there are working from home and on call to deal with all their customers’ travel queries and taking bookings for holidays for 2021 and beyond.”