Reading Magistrates' Court: man headbutted woman in domestic violence onslaught

A MAN has been given a suspended prison sentence for a sustained domestic violence assault.

The attacker headbutted his victim in an onslaught witnessed by a child, Reading magistrates heard on Tuesday, January 5.

In the dock was Oliver Steven Beaumont.

The 38-year-old, of Reading Road, Burghfield, admitted assaulting Martha Cherrill by beating her at Latimer Drive, Calcot, on May 29 last year.

He further admitted two counts of causing criminal damage to Ms Cherrill’s property, one of possessing a brick bolster as an offensive weapon and one of common assault against Matthew Ford, all on the same occasion.

Mr Beaumont was sentenced to 15 weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Magistrates said a custodial sentence, albeit suspended, was necessary because of the serious nature of the “sustained domestic assault”, the fact that there was a child present and the fact that a headbutt was involved.

In addition to the suspended sentence, Mr Beaumont was ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid community work.

Finally, he was ordered to pay £185 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £185.