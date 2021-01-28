Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man caught with cannabis and ketamine

Defendant had more than 7g of drugs combined

A MAN has been sentenced for possessing cocaine and ketamine.

Caulay Robert Suttie appeared in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 12.

The 20-year-old, who lives at Bartholomew Street, Newbury, admitted possessing more than 4g of the Class A-controlled drug cocaine in Newbury on February 9 last year.

He also admitted possessing 3.57g of the Class B-controlled drug ketamine on the same occasion.

Mr Suttie was made subject to a 12-month conditional discharge.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £21.

