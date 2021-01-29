Newbury businesswoman named one of UK's most inspirational female entrepreneurs

A Newbury businesswoman has been recognised as one of the UK's most inspirational female entrepreneurs for her work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Valarie Jerome, who runs an optometrists in Northbrook Street, said she was "honoured" to be named in Small Business Britain's f:Entrepreneur #ialso100 campaign among 99 other female business leaders.

The campaign recognises those who have made a powerful contribution to society, the economy and communities.

Mrs Jerome – who moved to the UK from the US in 2009 – was praised for adapting to the coronavirus crisis and for continuing to respond to the needs of patients.

In early 2020, at the start of the pandemic, she began offering virtual consultations to people who were self-isolating and shielding.

People from West Berkshire and beyond used her Virtual at Home Eye Health Check to get answers quickly, sometimes saving a person's eyesight by a prompt hospital referral.

In addition, she is also registered as an NHS responder and helps collect prescriptions and shopping for those self-isolating in the Newbury area.

Mrs Jerome said: "I moved to Newbury from the USA over 11 years ago and worked for various local opticians.

"In 2019, I made the bold decision to open my own practice. Having this recognition so early after starting my own practice is an absolute delight."

Last year, Mrs Jerome hit the headlines when she revealed she received death wishes after turning away a client who refused to wear a mask in her store.

She tweeted that she'd had her first "anti masker" after a client wanted an eye test, but refused to wear a mask out of choice.

That tweet went viral, amassing almost 9,000 likes, 500 retweets and more than 545 replies and her story was picked up by a number of national newspapers.