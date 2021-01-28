Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Plans for outdoor gym at Stroud Green

Latest planning application from West Berkshire Council

PLANS for an outdoor gym on Stroud Green have been submitted.

West Berkshire Council has applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to work on the green.

The council has applied to install outdoor adult gym equipment occupying approximately 400 sq m close to Racecourse Road. The area will not be fenced.

As Stroud Green is a common, consent is needed under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006 to carry out restricted works.

The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State.

Due to Government advice in respect of coronavirus, a copy of the application will not be left in a public area for viewing.

However, a copy of the application form and accompanying documents may be obtained by emailing countryside@westberks.gov.uk

The application form and documents will be available until February 25.

Representations should, where possible, be sent only by email to commonlandcasework@planninginspectorate.gov.uk

