Dementia-friendly makeover to make Newbury's Kennet Centre car park more inclusive

Town planners hope that a repaint of the Kennet Shopping car park will make it easier for people with dementia.

Each floor of the car park has been painted in its own distinct colours.

In addition, clear numbering is intended to limit the potential for confusion and disorientation.

West Berkshire Council communications manager Martin Dunscombe said that the new scheme was designed with the most vulnerable members of the community in mind.

He said: "The car park had not been painted for 15 years and was due a refresh – so we took the opportunity to work with specialists to ensure the work helped create a dementia-friendly environment.

"People living with dementia throughout the course of their illness will experience cognitive, sensory and physical impairments at different stages and degree.

"Designing to best practice and guidance principles will result in an environment that is more enabling and inclusive for all members of our community, irrespective of their disability or impairment.

"The aim was to assist people in leading as full and independent lives as possible with floors being distinguishable from one another and therefore less confusing or disorienting."