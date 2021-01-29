Newbury: Coronavirus outreach programme to vaccinate homeless

ROUGH sleepers and those in emergency accommodation have been receiving the coronavirus vaccine, thanks to an outreach programme by Newbury Soup Kitchen.

Meanwhile, Newbury Vaccination Centre has clarified a statement by Newbury MP Laura Farris which claimed “all care home residents and staff in West Berkshire have been vaccinated”.

As word spread about the outdoor clinic in Newbury last week, more and more turned up for the jab.

Soup kitchen founder Meryl Praill said West Berkshire Council was among those local authorities which decided to prioritise homeless people for vaccination.

Also eligible for the jab were social care workers.

The vaccine was administered by volunteer GPs, described by Mrs Praill as “kind, compassionate and very keen to spend as much time as necessary putting people at ease, answering questions and reassuring anyone with concerns or who were nervous”.

She said in an online blog: “People living on the streets, or those who have no permanent address, are some of the most vulnerable people in society and need help and support.

“When people live rough or in emergency accommodation or hostels, they can also come into contact with a large number of people, there is a big risk they could catch coronavirus or transmit it on to others.

“That’s why it is important the vaccine is administered to as many people who are vulnerable in this way as possible.

“As we opened with the big gazebo set up along the railings by the canal, more and more people arrived, the few who had been invited have spread the word as we suspected may happen.”

The AstraZeneca vaccine was used and Ms Praill said every dose brought was given to someone in need.

A GP will come back to give the boosters and more first vaccines for anyone else who requires one in a few weeks.

* NEWBURY Vaccination Centre has posted a clarification after Newbury MP Laura Farris maintained – apparently incorrectly – that all care home staff and patients had been vaccinated.

The centre stated: “You will have seen reported in the local media that all care homes residents and staff in West Berkshire have been vaccinated.

“This has generated some discussion so we thought we would provide you with some further information.

“All of the 18 Tier 1 elderly care nursing homes that our nine practices serve have been visited and all residents who were well enough have been given the first vaccination.

“All staff were offered a vaccination; some declined and those who couldn’t make that date will be invited for an appointment.

“We will attend to vaccinate any residents who missed out when they are well enough and we will visit to deliver the second vaccination in 12 weeks time.

“Sheltered accommodation, warden-managed accommodation and homes for younger residents are not included in JCVI [Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation] cohort 1.

“Patients living in such accommodation will either be invited to the Vaccination Centre or if they are housebound will be visited at home by BHFT [Berkshire Healthcare Foundation Trust] or a nurse/doctor from their surgery.

“We are really pleased with the progress being made, but we completely realise that the hard work is still only just starting.”