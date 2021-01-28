Flood alert in force now for River Kennet at Hungerford

A flood alert is in force for the River Kennet between Marlborough and Hungerford today (Thursday).

Property flooding is not currently expected.

In a warning titled 'River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury', the Government's gov.uk Flood Information Service says: "River levels have risen on the River Kennet as a result of heavy rainfall overnight.

"Therefore, flooding of low lying roads, paths and land is expected today (28/01/21), especially between Marlborough and Hungerford.

"Further rainfall is forecast tonight 28/01/21 and on the weekend.

"We expect river levels to remain high over the coming days.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are in the area clearing trash screens.

"Please remain safe and aware of your local surroundings, avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and refer to the 'River and Sea levels in England' webpage for current river levels.

"This message will be updated tomorrow, 29/01/21, or as the situation changes."