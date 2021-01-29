Motorcyclist taken to Oxford's John Radcliffe hospital following Hermitage collision

West Berkshire garden and food waste collections to restart
Fri, 29 Jan 2021
South Central Ambulance Service attended a collision in Hermitage this morning (Friday) on the B4009 near the White Horse pub. A man was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries.
The incident occurred at around 8.30am.
A car and a motorcycle crashed and the motorcyclist's injuries are described as serious.
He has been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.
