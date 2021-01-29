Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Motorcyclist taken to Oxford's John Radcliffe hospital following Hermitage collision

8.30am accident on B4009

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Motorcyclist in hospital following Hermitage collision

South Central Ambulance Service attended a collision in Hermitage this morning (Friday) on the B4009 near the White Horse pub. A man was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries.

The incident occurred at around 8.30am.

A car and a motorcycle crashed and the motorcyclist's injuries are described as serious.

He has been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Video: Newbury GP celebrates Burns Night

Newbury GP celebrates Burns Night with bagpipes recital from surgery balcony

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 26

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 26

Man caught with cannabis and ketamine

Man caught with cannabis and ketamine

Man convicted of making threats

Man convicted of making threats

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33