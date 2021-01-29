Burghfield road closed for four days after lorry overturns
Fri, 29 Jan 2021
Credit: Alan Macro.
Deans Copse Road - which connects the villages of Burghfield and Sheffield Bottom - is set to close for four days in the light of flooding warnings.
The closure was initially forced by the overturning of a lorry.
However, this was recovered today (Friday), and the closure is scheduled to be maintained until February 1.
Rainfall is expected on Saturday, and this, coupled with the risks posed by a number of abandoned vehicles along the road, is expected to pose issues for motorists.
The overturned lorry is owned by Wiltshire Concrete, based in Devizes.
