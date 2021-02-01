West Berkshire's Mental Health Support team and The Emotional Health Academy running online drop-in sessions during #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek

West Berkshire's Mental Health Support Team and The Emotional Health Academy are running free online drop-in sessions for school age children via Zoom during #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek, which runs from Monday, February 1 to Friday, February 5.

The theme of Children’s Mental Health Week this year is ‘Express Yourself’. This is about finding ways to share your thoughts, ideas or feelings through creativity. It is not about ‘being the best’ but finding a way to show others who you are. Unsure how you can do this? Drop in to discuss and find ideas for how you can express yourself.

The ‘drop in and chat’ programme aims to encourage more children and young people to open up about their mental health. The sessions will provide a safe space for children and young people to chat to mental health professionals out of schools hours, without a referral, to talk about how they are coping.

With more pressures than ever before, children and young people are faced with extreme hurdles, from school work, to peer relationships, to social media and COVID-19.

Supporting children and young people to open up and seek support will mean those hurdles are easier to overcome.

Throughout Children’s Mental Health Week, for an hour each evening, children and young people will be able to talk about how they’re doing, seek advice about best places to receive support and discover self-help strategies they can implement on a day to day basis to improve their emotional wellbeing.

Sessions are anonymous, but children and young people will be asked what school/college they attend. Each day will be for different year groups (see below for details). Parents are welcome to support or join their child/young person for the sessions, but this is entirely optional (except for Friday's session with younger children).

Assistant educational psychologist at West Berkshire Council Josie Gallop said: "It's really important that children who might not usually access support - or be hesitant to use is - know what resources are available. The sessions are very informal and we are a very friendly bunch.

"We want the children to lead the discussions. We will have general questions sessions, but also you can book 10 minute one-to-one slots in breakout rooms with two mental health workers in each to listen and talk with individuals.

"We want to normalise mental health and with the help of the Emotional Health Academy we hope to be able to reach more children across West Berkshire schools and colleges through these sessions."

To book a slot, please email Josie Gallop, assistant educational psychologist – Josian.Gallop1@westberks.gov.uk

Session times are:

Monday, February 1, 6-7pm – Year 11 and sixth form/college

Tuesday, February 2, 6-7pm – Year 10

Wednesday, February 3 6-7pm – Years 8 + 9

Thursday, February 4 6-7pm – Years 5 - 7

Friday, February 5 6-7pm – Nursery, KS1, Year 3s & 4 (parents must attend to support their child)



Remember, it is really important to stay safe online Top tips for staying safe online:

Don’t share personal details

Keep your device secure

Protect your usernames and passwords.

Think before you click

Think about who you’re talking to

Make sure you log out if using a share device

Be careful about the websites you’re visiting

Talk to a trusted adult if you’re concerned or worried about something you’ve seen online

Visit the following websites for further support and guidance on e-safety:

https://www.childline.org.uk/info-advice/bullying-abuse-safety/online-mobile-safety/staying-safe-online/

https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk/

For parents: https://charliewaller.org/media/mz0n5pry/social-media-teenagers-08-2020.pdf

For any questions, please contact Lucie.Johnson2@westberks.gov.uk or Josian.Gallop1@westberks.gov.uk or you can call 01635 519935

PLEASE NOTE – these sessions are not aimed at children and young people experiencing crisis. For urgent support with a child or young person’s mental health please contact your GP or CAMHS Common Point of Entry on 0300 365 1234 or 0300 365 999 (out of hours).