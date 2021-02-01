Police appeal following fatal collision near Hungerford

A man has died following a car crash in Hungerford Newtown this afternoon (Monday).

At 12.20pm today, a red Saab 9-3 left the road and collided with a tree on the A338 at Newtown, between junction 14 of the M4 and Hungerford.

The driver and sole occupant, a man in his nineties, was taken to the Great Western Hospital with serious injuries but has since passed away.

The driver's next of kin have been informed, and are being assisted by specially-trained officers.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses.

Senior investigating officer Sergeant Chris Howlett, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said: "Sadly a man has died following this collision and our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist our investigation and may have seen this collision or the vehicle being driven prior to the collision.

"Additionally we would appeal for anyone who was driving in the area at the time who may have a dash-cam to please check their footage to see if it has captured anything that may assist us in our investigation."

Anybody with information or material which may be of assistance to the police should call 101, quoting reference number 43210043438.

The road where the crash occurred was closed throughout today to facilitate the investigation, but it has now reopened.