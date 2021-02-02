Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to January 30

Eight people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week ending January 22, with the death registered up to January 30.

Six of the deaths occurred in hospitals and two in care homes.

One death, which took place at home, has been added to the previous week’s figures, taking the total number of coronavirus deaths in the district to 192.

The ONS data shows that 101 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 78 in care homes, 11 at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, 2020, three days before the first national lockdown began.