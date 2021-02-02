Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to January 30

Thirty people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to January 22 but registered up to January 30, show that 15 of the deaths took place in hospital, 13 in care homes, one at home and one in a hospice.

Additionally, three further deaths, two of which took place in care homes and one in hospital, have been added to the previous week’s figures.

The latest deaths takes the total number in the borough up to 238.

Of the 238 people who have died, 169 died in hospitals, 59 in care homes, five in hospices, four at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.