West Berkshire preschool pupils to Captain Sir Tom: Get better soon

Jubilee Day Nursery pays tribute to hospitalised hero

News that Captain Sir Tom Moore has been hospitalised with Covid-19 shook the nation this week – and Jubilee Day Nursery is among those wishing him well.

Pupils at the Padworth preschool designed a special poster for the 100-year-old veteran, renowned for his fundraising initiatives over the lockdown period.

The poster features a message: "Get well soon Captain Sir Tom from all at Jubilee Nursery."

The creators were photographed standing with it.

