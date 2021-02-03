Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man convicted of pub attack

Defendant changed not guilty plea

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

01635 886628

A THATCHAM man has changed his plea and admitted carrying out a pub attack.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 4, was Nicholas Canes.

The 22-year-old, who lives at Clerewater Place, was accused of assaulting Huno Fulpesi by beating him at The Rowbarge pub in Woolhampton on March 5 last year.

He had previously denied the attack, but subsequently changed his mind and pleaded guilty.

Mr Canes was made subject to a 12-month community order.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £400 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £90.

