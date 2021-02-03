Newbury Town Civic Awards launched for local heroes

THE Newbury Town Civic Awards have been launched for 2021, with five categories for nominees to enter.

The awards celebrate achievements, honour volunteers and recognise those who make a difference in the community.

Newbury mayor Elizabeth O’Keeffe expressed her delight at launching all five awards: the Newbury Town Civic Award, the Young Persons Civic Award, the Newbury Town Business Civic Award, the Newbury Town Environmental Contribution Civic Award and now the special one-off Community Champions Awards for 2021.

This year, the town council has launched the new category of Community Champions Awards to honour those who have given back to the community in direct response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms O’Keeffe said: "I doubt we will ever know the names of all those who have contributed to the wellbeing of our community since the pandemic began.

"We did not wish for their amazing efforts to pass unrecognised which is why we established our Community Champions Awards.

"Given the enormity of this effort across the area, we have established this special award and have included those in the wider surroundings of Newbury to be nominated.

"On behalf of the town, local authorities, providers and recipients we give our heartfelt thanks."

The four other awards highlight the huge amount of voluntary work carried out in the community in many ways by so many local individuals.

Steve and Jan Pye received the 2020 Newbury Town Civic Award in recognition of their volunteering services to Newbury Air Cadets, retiring after a combined service of 46 years.

Jacob Halling was the winner of last year’s Young Persons Civic Award, after raising funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Charity by doing charity litter picks and minimising the negative impacts on the environment through his fundraising.

The winner of the Newbury Town Business Civic Award was Mathew Groves of Greggs in Northbrook Street who used his role to support Newbury Soup Kitchen and donated food to help those in need.

Marion Fenn was the winner of the Newbury Town Environmental Contribution Award, running an allotment for school children and introducing them to nature, gardening and home-grown food.

Nomination forms for all of the Civic Awards are available from the Newbury Town Council website www.newbury.gov.uk where the forms may be completed electronically or downloaded.

Paper copies of the forms are also available to be posted out upon request.

The closing date for nominations to be received is Sunday, February 28, with a virtual awards presentation taking place on Wednesday, March 17.