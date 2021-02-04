Newbury's challenge to fund clubhouse

NEWBURY Cricket Club has begun fundraising for a development project that will see a huge transformation to its clubhouse in Northcroft Park.

The club has been based at Northcroft since 1947 and the improvements will enable it to provide for current junior and senior members, as well as creating a legacy for future generations of cricketers.

The project will operate in four phases, the first of which will see a local charity partnering with the club to allow it to co-use the facilities.

Phase one will include a new extension to the back of the clubhouse, which will house a kitchen, a levelling and replacement of the existing main club room floor, new windows/doors at the front and significant electrical work, including the installation of wall heaters in the main room.

Phase two will see shutters put up along the front of the clubhouse to improve security and conversion of the ladies toilets into a ladies changing room with showers, as well as a complete insulation and rendering of the outside of the club.

Phase three will see a brand new pitched roof with storage.

And the fourth phase will see the bar and cellar areas refurbished, as well as both changing rooms, the men’s shower room and toilets and the current scoreboard room and umpires changing rooms.

The club will also be making improvements to the car park and the outside front area as part of phase four plans.

To support funding, the club has launched a challenge of ‘Around the Grounds in 20 Days’.

This will see members, parents and supporters walk or run a combined 2,103km, which is the exact distance from Newbury to the 18 county cricket grounds in England and Wales.

For more details on the plans and the funding, contact the club, via its Facebook and Twitter pages, and it would be happy to share these details with you.

Meanwhile, it also has a fundraising appeal open on The Good Exchange, to which people and organisations can donate by going to https://bit.ly/3iwyhoD

Newbury CC would like to thank the Greenham Trust which has provided significant matched funding to this bid and would also like to thank its local West Berkshire councillors Andy Moore and Martha Vickers for their help and support.