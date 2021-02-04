Beenham Primary School pupils get lesson in Positivitree

Pupils at Beenham Primary School got involved with Children’s Mental Health Week by planting a tree yesterday (Wednesday).

They expressed their thoughts by writing positive messages about mental health that were shredded and placed in the compost for the tree.

Headteacher Amy Donnelly said: “As a school we wanted to support Children’s Mental Health Week, even more so this year with the ongoing effects of the pandemic. We heard about the idea of a Positivitree from West Berkshire Council.

“The idea is for pupils to write positive messages to help mental health, for example ‘I am enough’ and ‘All of my feelings are ok’.“We then shared the messages and mixed them into the compost when planting a new Positivitree.

“Our Early Years and Key Stage 1 teacher Louise Cannings contacted the British Garden Centre in Thatcham, who kindly donated a tree for us to plant in our school Peace Garden.

“Once the school is fully opened again children will be able to visit the garden to have a quiet moment or time to think and reflect.”

Helen Simmonds from the Garden Centre said: “Thatcham Garden Centre are delighted to support Beenham Primary School by donating their ‘Positivitree’ to mark Children's Mental Health Week.

“Gardening and plant care supports wellbeing, helping mind, body and soul and we hope the children enjoy expressing themselves by writing positive messages about mental health.”