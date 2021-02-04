Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Railway Road in Newbury to be closed for a week

Closure is for Thames Water works

TRAFFIC is to be banished, and parking suspended, in a Newbury road for a week.

West Berkshire Council has warned motorists that it intends to “prohibit any vehicle from proceeding in any direction over Railway Road... between its junction with Boundary Road and its junction with Livingstone Road”.

The order, to enable Thames Water to make a new service connection, also prohibits any vehicle waiting or parking – residents’ vehicles included – along the entire length of Railway Road and along Livingstone Road from its junction with Stanley Road to its junction with Railway Road.

The order will be in effect between Monday, April 12, and Friday, April 16.

