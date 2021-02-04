Extra trains provided to aid vaccine rollout at Newbury Racecourse

Great Western Rail (GWR) has announced it is putting on 17 additional trains to make daily stops at Newbury Racecourse, to bolster the vaccine rollout there.

The additional station stops on trains between Paddington and Bedwyn will, from February 8, supplement timetabled services between Newbury and Reading.

They are intended for people travelling to the racecourse for their jabs.

In addition, GWR has donated 40 bags of gritting salt to the vaccination centre to prevent slips and trips among staff and users. This is in anticipation of cold weather over the coming months.

GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: "Rail continues to play a key role in providing travel for key workers during the pandemic, and now in helping to carry people to their vaccination.

"While we have taken some sensible measures to reduce our timetable during the present lockdown, this allows us to able to quickly respond to changes in demand, making sure that we can be relied upon at this time to help people travel safely and with confidence where they are able to."

West Berkshire Council's executive member for environment Steve Ardagh-Walter (Con, Thatcham Colthrop and Crookham) said: "West Berkshire Council is delighted that GWR has been able to increase the number of trains stopping at Newbury Racecourse station, enabling local residents to take the train to the Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at the racecourse.

"More than 1,000 local residents will attend the centre to be vaccinated each day that it is in operation – so it’s good news that they will be able to choose to travel in a more environmentally friendly way – with space for social distancing."

Hungerford Self-Isolation Group organiser Geordie Taylor said: "When I contacted Mark, the MD of GWR, with the suggestion that more trains should stop at Newbury Racecourse I was prepared for a polite rejection.

"To my surprise and to GWR's immense credit, they not only agreed with me they also fast-tracked the initiative with Network Rail to make it happen in double-quick time.

"This minor change to a complex timetable will be a huge benefit to all residents of Hungerford and many others along the line during the vaccination programme and I tip my hat in thanks to all concerned."

A special regime has been brought in on GWR services to ensure cleanliness and hygiene.

However, the firm stresses that the public should only travel by train for essential journeys.