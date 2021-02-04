Street drinking ban imposed in Newbury town centre

West Berkshire Council is clamping down on street drinking and antisocial behaviour in Newbury town centre with a new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

It follows consultation with people who live, visit or work in the town centre last year, when respondents were asked about restrictions on certain behaviours.

More than 86.7 per cent of respondents supported the proposed street drinking restriction and 90.7 per cent backed the antisocial behaviour restriction.

If people are asked to stop their behaviour by a police officer or police community support officer, they must do so.

If they don't comply, they will be committing a criminal offence which could result in a fixed penalty notice of up to £100 or a fine of up to £1,000 if prosecuted.

New signage will be put up around the restricted area to highlight this.

West Berkshire Council's executive member for public health and community wellbeing Howard Woollaston (Co, Lambourn) said: "I'm pleased that the PSPO is now under way.

"Given that there are fewer people out and about in the town centre because of the Covid-19 restrictions, it seems that this is a good time to put the order in place and continue to work with the police to embed it."

Inspector Mark Tucker of the Newbury and Thatcham Neighbourhood Policing team said: "Historically Newbury town centre has experienced a high number of antisocial behaviour incidents.

"This has had a detrimental impact on the people who work, live and visit the area.

"This PSPO was granted by West Berkshire Council after it received significant public backing.

"Thames Valley Police will support the implementation of the PSPO by using the engage, explain and encourage approach with enforcement only being used as a last resort.

"Together with West Berkshire Council we hope that the introduction of the order will make the town centre an even better place to live, work and visit."