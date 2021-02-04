Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases as of February 4

Increase of 52 in past 24 hours

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 5,551 - an increase of 52 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to January 29 is 179.9, with 285 cases in the seven days to January 29.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 10,490,487 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of February 2, with 501,957 having a second dose up to this date. 

There is currently no breakdown for vaccination numbers by NHS Trust. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 3,892,459, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 20,634.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 110,250.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 915.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 112,660 as of Friday, January 22.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Reading Crown Court: Instructor guilty of sexual assault

Reading Magistrates' Court: Instructor guilty of sexual assault

Disabled woman threatens to sue following store 'ban' over face mask

Disabled woman threatens to sue following store 'ban' over face mask

Firefighters battle Snelsmore blaze for almost 14 hours

Firefighters were working for almost 14 hours

Police appeal following fatal collision

police

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33