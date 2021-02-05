Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man denies domestic violence charge

A MAN has appeared in court charged with a domestic violence attack.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 28, was George Matthew Cripps.

The 25-year-old, of Bourne Road, Thatcham, denies assaulting Bethany Eason-Saunders by beating her, in a domestic violence context, in Thatcham on August 23 last year.

Mr Cripps further denied causing £578 worth of criminal damage to a Mercedez-Benz A-Class belonging to Ms Eason-Saunders on the same occasion.

He was told the case could proceed no further that day and magistrates adjourned it for a trial date to be fixed.

Mr Cripps was meanwhile released on conditional bail.