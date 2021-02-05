Snow contingency plans in place for vaccination centre at Newbury Racecourse

THE operators of the vaccination centre at Newbury Racecourse have confirmed that contingency plans are in place to deal with snow over the coming days.

Met Office weather warnings over the next few days say the UK will be caught in the grip of a cold Arctic blast, with forecasters predicting snow for large parts of the country.

However organisers of the centre say measures are in place to ensure vaccines can go ahead as normal, but if people don’t wish to travel then they’ll be able to rearrange their appointments.

Forty bags of gritting salt has been provided to the centre by Great Western Rail (GWR) to prevent slips and trips in the car park around the clinic.

A statement on the vaccination centre’s Facebook page said: “Should it snow over the weekend or at any time when we have clinics we do have a contingency plan in place and have been given a large amount of salt for use on the car parking areas by GWR.

“Should we have snow we ask that you only travel if it is safe to do so, you wear sensible footwear and wrap up warm.

“If you decide it is not safe to travel please do not worry, we will be able to re-book your appointment.”

GWR has also announced it’s putting on 17 additional trains to make daily stops at the racecourse to help with the vaccine rollout.

The additional station stops on trains between Paddington and Bedwyn will, from February 8, supplement timetabled services between Newbury and Reading.