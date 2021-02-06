North Hampshire resident celebrates 112th birthday with cake and champagne

IN what has been a challenging 12 months for most, there has been room for celebration for one North Hampshire resident.

The UK’s second oldest person, Gertrude Annie Kingston, celebrated her 112th birthday on Monday.

When ‘Gertie’ – as she is known to friends and family – was born on February 1, 1909, Edward VII was still on the throne.

Celebrating her birthday at the Enbridge House Care Home in Woolton Hill, Mrs Kingston received a cake donated by Colleen’s Kitchen.

The theme of the cake was snooker and horse racing as they are Gertie’s favourite things to watch on television.

Mrs Kingston enjoyed a sip of Champagne, received a visit from her second cousin Bertha Bates and read through birthday cards made for her by children from St Thomas’ Infant School.

Born in Farnborough, Hampshire, she has lived the majority of her life in West Berkshire and she moved to the care home when she was 99.

Last week the Newbury Weekly News reported that Mrs Kingston had received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.