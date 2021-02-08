New deputy leader elected for Newbury Town Council

NEWBURY Town Council has a new deputy leader after current deputy Olivia Lewis stepped down due to a new job.

Liberal Democrat Mrs Lewis, who has been deputy leader since her election to the council in May 2019, has taken up a new role at the Department for Health and Social Care, which requires her to be politically impartial.

According to the council’s constitution, this means Mrs Lewis can no longer be deputy leader, but she will remain a councillor as an independent for the Eastfields ward.

Liberal Democrat councillor Sarah Slack (Wash Common) has been elected in her place.

Speaking in a full council meeting on Monday, Mrs Lewis said she remained committed to her role as a councillor.

She said: “I want to give a huge thanks to all my colleagues for giving me the opportunity in the first place.

“It’s been a brilliant two years, a real learning curve, but a brilliant way to feel like I could really contribute.

“I remain as a town councillor and I remain committed to the town I love, so aside from stepping back, hopefully you won’t see any change.

“One of the things I love about this group is that we work together across party lines, so I hope it’ll be business as usual.”

Paying tribute to Mrs Lewis, council leader Martin Colston said: “I just wanted to take the opportunity on behalf of all members to thank you councillor Lewis for being our deputy leader, for all the energy and enthusiasm and commitment you’ve brought, it’s been terrific.

“We’re very sorry to lose you from this Lib Dem group, but we’re delighted you’re able to remain as a councillor and I’m very confident you’ll continue to be committed and continue to do all the good things you’ve been doing, albeit as an independent.”

Steve Masters (Green, Speenhamland) said: “I’d just like to echo councillor Colston’s sentiments and say, as councillor Lewis has mentioned herself, it’s a very collegiate, cross-party working group that we have from all three parties and I think that’s a great example to many councils in the area and around the country.

“I’d like to thank councillor Lewis for her dedication to the town of Newbury in her duties as deputy leader.”

Mrs Slack was then nominated for deputy leader by Erik Pattenden (Lib Dem, Eastfields) and was elected by a unanimous decision.

Speaking after her vote, Mrs Slack said: “First of all, I’d like to thank councillor Pattenden for proposing me as deputy leader of our council, councillor Andy Moore for seconding me, and everyone for your support.

“This is a great privilege.

“I would also like to thank councillor Lewis for being such a dynamic, progressive deputy leader. She’ll be a hard act to follow and I wish her every success in her new job.

“As a council we face great challenges ahead, however we have strong, experienced council members supported by an excellent team of officers.

“Our comprehensive strategy is broad and inclusive and we will continue to deliver on it.”