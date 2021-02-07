Council proposing a weekly food waste collection service

WEST Berkshire Council is proposing to provide a weekly food waste collection service from next year.

Under the proposals, the black bin and green bin collections would stay the same as they are now, but residents would also be provided with a small caddie-like container, which would be collected weekly.

The council is proposing to invest £900,000 of capital funding to provide the additional collection, which is aimed at reducing the amount of food waste that goes into the black bin.

The additional collection will be free of charge, unlike the council’s garden waste collection service, and, subject to approval, it is hoped the scheme could be rolled out some time in early 2022.

The council’s executive member for the environment Steve Ardagh-Walter (Con, Thatcham Colthrop and Crookham) said:

"Environmentally, it is a very good thing for us to do.

"Currently, 25 per cent of black bin space is taken up by food waste, which is a pretty significant proportion.

"At the moment, that food waste is transported out of the district by lorries to energy recovery or worse case, landfill.

"Under our proposal, that waste will be composted at our Padworth recycling site and sold to local farms and horticultural businesses in West Berkshire instead of being transported out of the district.

"Environmentally, it cuts down on food waste and prevents vehicles driving in and out of West Berkshire.

"Financially, it saves the council and residents money because we currently have to pay for every lorry load of food waste that gets sent out of the district.

"So I think it is a good financial investment."

"There are of course a number of challenges and unknowns, but the early signs certainly look encouraging.

"This additional collection we are proposing will be particularly useful in the summer. as residents won’t have to have food waste hanging around for two weeks and making their bin smelly."

The council is expected to make a final decision on the proposals this summer.