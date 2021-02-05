Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases as of February 5

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 5,588 - an increase of 37 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to January 31 is 176.7, with 280 cases in the seven days to January 31.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 10,971,047 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of February 4, with 505,993 having a second dose up to this date. 

There is currently no breakdown for vaccination numbers by NHS Trust. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 3,911,573, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 19,114.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 111,264.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 1,014.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 112,660 as of Friday, January 22.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Disabled woman threatens to sue following store 'ban' over face mask

Disabled woman threatens to sue following store 'ban' over face mask

Firefighters battle Snelsmore blaze for almost 14 hours

Firefighters were working for almost 14 hours

Police appeal following fatal collision

police

Key worker coronavirus testing to be offered in West Berkshire

Key worker coronavirus testing to be offered in West Berkshire

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33