West Berkshire woman appears on ITV's The Chase

An Upper Bucklebury woman has featured as a contestant on ITV's The Chase.

Carole, a 55-year-old school registrar, faced down quizmaster Paul Sinha, the 'Sinha-Man'.

Host Bradley Walsh served her questions on such topics as smallpox, Robinson Crusoe and the national speed limit.

The team ultimately lost, going home empty-handed.

The full episode can be viewed online.

Carole is not the first West Berkshire woman to appear on the show.

Last December, 27-year-old Jade Nicholls, a Thatcham scientist, also took on Mr Sinha.

Her team won, with Ms Nicholls netting £7,000 of the total £12,000 take.