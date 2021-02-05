West Berkshire woman appears on ITV's The Chase
Fri, 05 Feb 2021
Credit: ITV.
An Upper Bucklebury woman has featured as a contestant on ITV's The Chase.
Carole, a 55-year-old school registrar, faced down quizmaster Paul Sinha, the 'Sinha-Man'.
Host Bradley Walsh served her questions on such topics as smallpox, Robinson Crusoe and the national speed limit.
The team ultimately lost, going home empty-handed.
The full episode can be viewed online.
Carole is not the first West Berkshire woman to appear on the show.
Last December, 27-year-old Jade Nicholls, a Thatcham scientist, also took on Mr Sinha.
Her team won, with Ms Nicholls netting £7,000 of the total £12,000 take.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News