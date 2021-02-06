Is the Beast from the East making a return to West Berkshire this weekend?

Will the Beast from the East be making a return to West Berkshire over the coming days?

Snow is predicted for large swathes of the country from this evening (Saturday), with weather warnings issued from tonight right through until Wednesday (February 10).

Heavy snow is anticipated from 11pm this evening for the east of the country, stretching as far west as Thatcham. A yellow warning is in place until 6am on Monday morning, with the Met Office warning that widespread accumulations of 1-3cm of snow possible. A brisk easterly wind may add to travel disruption.

By midnight on Monday, the weather system moves further west, putting the whole of West Berkshire under a yellow warning for snow and ice.

This warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday, with up to 10-15cm of snow possible in some places.

Icy stretches are expected to form overnight during the week, with people being warned to take extra care if they need to go out.

Roads and railways are likely to be affected by the adverse weather conditions, with longer journey times and some travel delays expected.

The Met Office also warns that there is "a small chance" of power cuts.