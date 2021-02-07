Joy at Newbury Vaccination Centre as 10,000th jab administered

Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases as of February 7
Sun, 07 Feb 2021
There was cause for celebration this morning at the Newbury Vaccination Centre as the 10,000th jab was administered.
Pauline Parr - a patient at Lambourn Surgery - received her vaccination today (Sunday) from Dr James Fox.
A special '10k' balloon was brought in to mark the occasion, and Mrs Parr was given a box of chocolates to celebrate.
The milestone was announced via Facebook.
A statement by the centre, based at Newbury Racecourse, said: "Today we have delivered our 10,000th vaccination to Mrs Pauline Parr who is a patient at Lambourn Surgery.
"Dr James Fox was delighted to be able to administer such a milestone vaccination and Mrs Parr was overjoyed to receive her vaccination and a box of chocolates in celebration."
