Joy at Newbury Vaccination Centre as 10,000th jab administered

There was cause for celebration this morning at the Newbury Vaccination Centre as the 10,000th jab was administered.

Pauline Parr - a patient at Lambourn Surgery - received her vaccination today (Sunday) from Dr James Fox.

A special '10k' balloon was brought in to mark the occasion, and Mrs Parr was given a box of chocolates to celebrate.

The milestone was announced via Facebook.

A statement by the centre, based at Newbury Racecourse, said: "Today we have delivered our 10,000th vaccination to Mrs Pauline Parr who is a patient at Lambourn Surgery.

"Dr James Fox was delighted to be able to administer such a milestone vaccination and Mrs Parr was overjoyed to receive her vaccination and a box of chocolates in celebration."