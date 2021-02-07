Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Joy at Newbury Vaccination Centre as 10,000th jab administered

Lambourn patient received milestone vaccine today (Sunday)

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Newbury Vaccination Centre announces 10,000th jab

There was cause for celebration this morning at the Newbury Vaccination Centre as the 10,000th jab was administered.

Pauline Parr - a patient at Lambourn Surgery - received her vaccination today (Sunday) from Dr James Fox.

A special '10k' balloon was brought in to mark the occasion, and Mrs Parr was given a box of chocolates to celebrate.

The milestone was announced via Facebook.

A statement by the centre, based at Newbury Racecourse, said: "Today we have delivered our 10,000th vaccination to Mrs Pauline Parr who is a patient at Lambourn Surgery.

"Dr James Fox was delighted to be able to administer such a milestone vaccination and Mrs Parr was overjoyed to receive her vaccination and a box of chocolates in celebration."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury farmer's plea to the public

Newbury farmer battles with the public to respect the environment on their lockdown walks

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of February 3

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of February 2

Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases as of February 4

Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases as of February 4

Covid marshals to be deployed in West Berkshire

Covid marshals to be deployed in West Berkshire

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33