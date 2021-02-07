Section 60 stop and search powers extended in Tilehurst murder investigation

Thames Valley Police have this evening extended a Section 60 order - allowing greater stop and search powers - following the death from multiple injuries of a 26-year-old man in Dulnan Close, Tilehurst, yesterday evening (Saturday, February 6).

The order covers the whole Reading local policing area, including Tilehurst and Purley-on-Thames.

The order was authorised yesterday after the launch of a murder investigation, and was in place until 9pm tonight but has been extended 24 hours until 9pm tomorrow, when it will be further reviewed.

Superintendent Nick John, Reading Local Policing Area Commander, said: "The investigation into what happened in Dulnan Close is still in its early stages, and we have a large number of officers and staff deployed to this investigation.

"The Section 60 order was authorised yesterday following this tragic incident, and I have approved an extension for a further 24 hours this evening until 9pm tomorrow evening, where this will be reviewed again.

"Under this order, our officers have been given authority to use their powers to help the police prevent further serious violence, and we do not take decisions to enact them lightly.

"This will understandably cause concern in the local community, but I would like for members of the public to be reassured that this order is in place to prevent any re-occurrence of such incidents.

"During the period in which the order is in place, there will be an increase of police officers.

"Using these increased powers, officers are able to stop and search anybody within a defined area while it is activated, with or without reasonable grounds to do so.

"Please don't be worried if you are stopped by an officer, as this does not mean that you are in trouble.

"Do not hesitate to speak to one of our officers with any concerns that you may have. They will be happy to address these with you and also offer any advice or reassurance."

The full police press release can be found here.