Storm Darcy weather warning in place for West Berkshire until Wednesday

A yellow weather warning is in place for West Berkshire until Wednesday due to Storm Darcy – known as the beast from the East.

The Met Office says there is a 50 per cent chance of snow today (Monday) at around 2pm and 3pm.

It currently predicts there is less chance of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday but is warning of freezing temperatures, saying it could feel as cold as -8ºC.

It also warns of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.