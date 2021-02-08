Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Parent fined after child breaks coronavirus restrictions in Tadley

Youth detained after reports of antisocial behaviour

A PARENT has been fined £200 after their child was caught breaching coronavirus regulations in Tadley.

Reports were made of youths in Tadley causing disruption through antisocial behaviour, with one youth potentially carrying a weapon.

Basingstoke Rural Police then detained and searched a youth matching the description from the reports, and returned them home.

The youth’s parent was then fined £200 under the Coronavirus Act.

