Parent fined after child breaks coronavirus restrictions in Tadley

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of February 8
Mon, 08 Feb 2021
A PARENT has been fined £200 after their child was caught breaching coronavirus regulations in Tadley.
Reports were made of youths in Tadley causing disruption through antisocial behaviour, with one youth potentially carrying a weapon.
Basingstoke Rural Police then detained and searched a youth matching the description from the reports, and returned them home.
The youth’s parent was then fined £200 under the Coronavirus Act.
Following recent report in @Tadley of youths causing ASB disruption and a possible sighting of a weapon. One person detained matching description, searched, and returned home. Parent fined £200 under Cornonavius Act. 44210046249 pic.twitter.com/Js7NE22W5n— B'stoke Rural Police (@BstokeRuralCops) February 6, 2021
