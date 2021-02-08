West Berkshire Council asking people to send a little Valentine's Day love to care home residents

CAN you send some love through the letterbox this Valentine’s Day?

West Berkshire Council is asking people to help brighten the day of its care home residents by sending them cards and messages for February 14.

The ‘Love through the Letterbox’ campaign comes after the three council-run care homes received piles of Christmas wishes through the mail last year.

A council spokesperson said the festive greetings were “really appreciated and residents and staff enjoyed opening the post and reading the lovely messages from local people”.

They added: “It would be great to brighten up their day again on 14 February and it could also be a good excuse to get creative and make your own card to send.

“If you do make your own, we'd love to see pictures of you or your family getting creative, or a snap of what you have made.”

The district council is also encouraging people to consider sending a card to a neighbour, friend or relative to help brighten their day this year too.

All cards and letters sent to the care homes will be quarantined and handled in line with infection control measures, before it is given to the residents.

Valentine's Day cards and pictures can be sent directly to the care homes at:

Birchwood Care Home, 26 Birchwood Road, Newbury, RG14 2PP

Notrees Care Home, 10 High Street, Kintbury, Hungerford, RG17 9TW

Willows Edge Care Home, Hutton Close, Newbury, RG14 1HJ