Apprenticeship showcase by Berkshire Opportunities

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Berkshire Opportunities is showcasing a number of training posts available to local people of all ages.

In all, 250 apprenticeships are on offer across Berkshire.

Among these are placements in business and project management, social care, marketing, science and engineering, teaching, nursing and childcare.

Due to pandemic restrictions, all workshops and apprenticeship-related events are being moved online this year.

Among the most important of these is Berkshire Healthcare's careers fair, to be held on Tuesday.

This will feature a range of opportunities by no means limited to frontline positions, including IT and administrative roles.

Dominique Unsworth MBE, board director of the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership – which manages the Opportunities scheme – said: "Apprenticeships are especially known for the great foundations they give young people to build lifelong careers.

"There's no doubt that coronavirus has hit young people especially hard; they are naturally worried about their future.

"Unfortunately, for some this has really bruised their confidence in the jobs market.

"As a result some are giving up before they've even started.

"Our message to all job seekers, but especially young people is that there are some great apprenticeship opportunities out there and real support to help you successfully apply.

"It is fantastic to see young people excelling in apprenticeships even in the face of the challenges of coronavirus.

"It's important to remember, however, that apprenticeships aren't just for school and college leavers.

"Adults of any age can also take advantage of the scheme.

"This can provide a great route into a new career for those who have been made redundant as a result of the pandemic, which we know has hit those working in retail and hospitality really hard.

"With their existing skills they make ideal candidates for apprenticeships in new, more secure industries."

A number of essential skills have been singled out by participating employers, including basic mathematics, customer service and communication abilities.

For more information, visit Berkshire Opportunities' website.